New England Public Radio

NEPR & the NEPR News Network

☰ Menu

Weather Closings

School and community center closings and delays provided by WWLP.

Ads on Craigslist Sell A Plastic Bag Filled With A 'Gift' Of Marijuana

Ads on Craigslist in Western Massachusetts are selling plastic bags for prices ranging from $20 to $325. The seller maintains the pot inside is a legal gift. The ad appeared after a new law went into effect allowing people in the state to possess and give marijuana as a gift.

More News