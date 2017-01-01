A budget deficit of over $1 billion for the next fiscal year is overshadowing the new legislative session.
Ads on Craigslist Sell A Plastic Bag Filled With A 'Gift' Of Marijuana
Ads on Craigslist in Western Massachusetts are selling plastic bags for prices ranging from $20 to $325. The seller maintains the pot inside is a legal gift. The ad appeared after a new law went into effect allowing people in the state to possess and give marijuana as a gift.
Study Looks To Find The Balance Between Moose and Winter Ticks
Vermont's success at reducing its moose population seems to have spared the animals from the worst effects of winter ticks, which have hit neighboring states hard.
Jazz Blog
Frank Wess In the Tradition
Wess may have been the last saxophonist in the Count’s realm to have had a direct link to Lester Young, and to the glorious tenor tradition of the Swing Era.
Classical Blog
A Day & Night at the Opera (or, Making History at the Met)
2016 has stood out for history making adventures for Walter Carroll. He shares his story of a recent performance at the Metropolitan Opera.
Audiofiles
Valley Voices Podcast
Kenneth Harris takes us to the movies, while Kevin Gallagher brings us along for his honeymoon.
Commentary
One 'Dreamer' Worries What Trump Will Do
Our commentator is one of many people anxiously waiting to see what's next.
By Returning To Farming's Roots, He Found His American Dream
David Fisher's farm is a kind of American Dream. Not the conventional one of upward economic mobility. This is the utopian version, the uncompromising pursuit of a difficult agrarian ideal.
Digital Savvy Earns Money For New England Musician
Matt Farley might be one of the most prolific recording artists of all time. He’s not a household name, but he’s got thousands of songs scattered across digital music services like Spotify and iTunes.
For The Man With A Thousand Sorries, Apologizing Became Second Nature
For 15 years, Fred Taylor Jr. apologized for a living. It was a "sorry" job, but someone had to do it, and for Taylor it became a way of life.
Orlando Ramos Elected Springfield City Council President
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Orlando Ramos was elected and sworn in Monday to a one-year term as Council President. Ramos said his number one priority is to improve police-community relations.
Trump Decries His Foundation's Closure, Overstating Its Giving
Trump blasted the media for not reporting on his charitable giving through the foundation. In fact, Trump hasn't given his own money since 2008, and the organization has been embroiled in scandal.