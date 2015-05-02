Celebrate the Arts!

New England Public Radio is now accepting nominations for the 2017 NEPR Arts & Humanities Awards.

Now in its ninth year, the award recognizes those who have made a positive impact on the arts and humanities and brings awareness to the critical role played by musicians, artists, dancers, writers, teachers and cultural institutions in western New England.

You’re invited to nominate your favorite artist or organization using this form:

NOMINATION FORM

All nominations must be received by January 12, 2017.

Members of the New England Public Radio Foundation, Inc. will review all nominations and select recipients in January. Recipients will be celebrated at the Arts & Humanities Awards Gala in the spring of 2017. Tickets to the gala will go on sale in February.

For more information on the Arts & Humanities Awards, contact Vanessa Cerillo at 413.735.6605 or vcerillo@nepr.net.