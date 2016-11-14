Friday, December 30, 2016 at 7:30 p.m.

The Academy of Music Theatre

274 Main Street, Northampton, MA

The Berkshire Bach Society and New England Public Radio are proud to present Bach at New Year’s – A Celebration of Brandenburgs once again this holiday season!

Renowned harpsichordist Kenneth Cooper will celebrate his final “Bach at New Year’s” with Bach’s immortal and exciting Brandenburg Concerti – all six of them. He directs the great virtuosi of the Berkshire Bach Ensemble — featuring Eugene Drucker, Marjorie Bagley, Joel Pitchon, Ronald Gorevic, Liuh-Wen Ting, Irena McGuffee, Alistair MacRae, Roberta Cooper, Peter Weitzner, Alison Hale, Aldo Abreu, Judith Mendenhall, Marsha Heller, Gerard Reuter, Meg Owens, Stephen Walt, Allan Dean, Neil Mueller, Gerald Serfass, Lucy Bardo, Ben Harms, and Kenneth Cooper — in the Baroque’s most energetic, most colorful, most extrovert (and sometimes intimate) concerti for strings, oboes, recorder, flutes, bassoon, horns, percussion and of course, trumpet, inspired by the great Vivaldi.

We hope you join us for this New Year’s tradition!