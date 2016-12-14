Valley Voices Story Slam Season 3

NEPR and The Academy of Music Theatre are excited to announce Season 3 of our popular Valley Voices Story Slam!

Come out and hear some outrageous, funny and heartwarming true stories told in 5 minutes by your friends and neighbors from around the valley. The audience picks the winner, and a storytelling star is born! Grab a beer and get ready for a night of great entertainment. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the Academy of Music Box Office (Open Tuesday- Friday 3:00PM-6:00PM

Call: 413-584-9032 ext.105 (Service fees will apply with purchase)) or by using the links below.

Slippery Slope

Thursday, January 19 at 7:30

The Northampton Brewery

11 Brewster Ct

Northampton, MA 01060

SOLD OUT



One Shot

Thursday, February 16 at 7:30

Gateway City Arts

92 Race Street

Holyoke, MA 01040

Get tickets

Refresh

Thursday, March 16 at 7:30

Gateway City Arts

92 Race Street

Holyoke, MA 01040

Get tickets

DIY (Do It Yourself)

Thursday, April 27 at 7:30

New City Brewery

180 Pleasant St

Easthampton, MA 01027

Get tickets

Want to share your story live on stage? Auditions for One Shot, Refresh and DIY are coming up click here for details!

Check out our Valley Voices podcast here to relive stories from past seasons!

Questions? Contact Vanessa Cerillo at 413.735.6605 or vcerillo@nepr.net.