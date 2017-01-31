NPR’s Education Correspondent Eric Westervelt in Conversation

The Commonwealth Honors College Event Hall, UMass Amherst

157 Commonwealth Avenue, Amherst, MA

Free and open to the public.

NEPR is pleased to welcome NPR’s Education Correspondent, Eric Westervelt to UMass Amherst for a conversation on education policy and the new administration, including the nomination of Betsy DeVos as Education Secretary, what the new travel bans implemented by President Trump mean for colleges and universities in the U.S., and more.

Mr. Westervelt will be joined on stage by Dr. Stephen G. Sireci, Professor of Educational Policy, Research, and Administration and Director of the Center for Educational Assessment at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. This event is free and open to the public.



About Eric Westervelt

After nearly a decade as an award-winning Foreign Correspondent with NPR’s international desk, Eric Westervelt returned in September 2013 to domestic news with a new national beat covering American education as an Education Correspondent. In this role, he covers the news, issues, and trends in classrooms across the country, from pre-K to higher education. He has a strong interest in the multiple ways in which technology is disrupting traditional pedagogy. Read Eric Westervelt’s full bio and connect to his recent stories from NPR here.

About Dr. Stephen G. Sireci

Dr. Sireci is Professor and Director of the Center for Educational Assessment in the College of Education at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. He earned his Ph.D. in psychometrics from Fordham University and his master and bachelor degrees in psychology from Loyola College in Maryland. He is known for his research in evaluating test fairness, particularly issues related to content validity, test bias, cross-lingual assessment, standard setting, and sensitivity review. Read Dr. Stephen Sireci’s full bio here.

Special thanks to the Departments of Journalism and the College of Education at UMass Amherst for collaborating on this event.