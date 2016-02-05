Holiday Programming

On behalf of the entire staff at NEPR, best wishes to you and yours for a great holiday season and a healthy, peaceful, happy and meaningful New Year.

Sunday, December 18

1 p.m.

Boston Pops Holiday Concert

Keith Lockhardt and the Boston Pops present their annual concert of holiday favorites.

Friday, December 23

3 p.m.

A Baroque Christmas in the New World 2016

In celebration of the holiday season, A Baroque Christmas in the New World brings you music from 17th- and 18th-century Mexico, Peru and Bolivia, including a cantata and three free-standing works by Manuel de Sumaya, most of which comes from the only surviving manuscript in full-score in Sumaya’s own hand! Listen as the musicians of the Historical Performance Institute at the Jacobs School of Music of Indiana University under the direction of Dana Marsh bring these sparkling works to life once again.

Saturday, December 24

10 a.m.

Festival of 9 Lessons & Carols

The 30-voice King’s College Choir performs the legendary Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols service of Biblical readings and music. Hosted by Michael Barone, this live service of spoken-word and music (choral and organ) is broadcast from the chapel of King’s College in Cambridge, England.

Noon

In Italia: A Renaissance Christmas from Venice, Naples, Milan and Beyond 2016

In the sixteenth-century, the splendor of the Renaissance blossomed across Italy as a new Holy Roman Empire stretched its wings from the Urals to the Atlantic. This special holiday edition of Harmonia brings listeners wonderful sixteenth-century Christmas music from the Venetian world of Giovanni Bassano and Gioseffo Zarlino, moving westward to the Milan of Franchinus Gaffurius, and southerly to the Naples of Diego Ortiz. Music of the Nordic Venetian Michael Praetorius provides a glorious grand finale.

1 p.m.

Metropolitan Opera: Englebert Humperdink: Hansel & Gretel

This deliciously dark take on the beloved Brothers Grimm fairy tale, appealing to audiences of all ages, was part of the Met’s popular English-language holiday series. Alice Coote and Christine Schäfer star as the famous siblings lost in the woods, who battle the ravenous Witch—a zany portrayal by tenor Philip Langridge—while the Met orchestra, under the baton of Vladimir Jurowski, glories in the rich, folk-inspired score.

Sunday, December 25

10 a.m.

Holiday music with Steve Petke

Steve Petke presents classical and pops favorites for the holiday morning.

11 p.m.

A Concierto Christmas Special 2016

Frank Dominguez hosts a special holiday edition of the national bi-lingual program that features music by Spanish and Latin American composers and performers presented in English and in Spanish. This edition features traditional Spanish language Christmas songs as well as seasonal compositions by “the Schubert of the Pampas” Carlos Guastavino, and superstar Peruvian tenor Juan Diego Florez. Musical artists featured include tenor Plácido Domingo, the Exaudi Choir of Cuba, the Madrid Community Orchestra and Chorus, and guitarists Angel Romero and Alexander-Sergei Ramire.

December 26

3 p.m.

Chanukah in Story and Song

Narrated by Leonard Nimoy and sung by the acclaimed vocal sextet The Western Wind Vocal Ensemble, “Chanukah in Story and Song” is a unique holiday program created especially for public radio listeners. This delightfully engaging program presents 25 eclectic selections, from the Ladino songs of the Spanish Jews and Yiddish melodies of Eastern Europe to modern Israeli tunes and the ensemble’s original version of “I Have a Little Dreydle.” The ensemble performs a cappella as well as with instrumental accompaniment.

December 31/January 1

8 p.m.- 2 a.m.

Toast of the Nation

Ring in the New Year with NPR’s Toast of the Nation! It’s festive jazz you can party to, all night long. Spirited, improvised, and swinging, each segment stops in a Blue Note venue throughout the country and the world! We’ll hear sets from Buika, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Joshua Redman and Brad Meldau, pianist Fred Hersch and more.

January 1

11 a.m.

New Year’s Day From Vienna 2017

This year’s New Year’s Day concert from Vienna promises to be epoch making. The program from the Muzikverein will be conducted by LA Philharmonic Music Director Gustavo Dudamel. Dudamel is the first Latin-born and the youngest conductor in the 75 year history of the tradition. The 2017 New Year’s concert features the first appearance of the Vienna Singverein, the Muzikverein’s 230 strong concert choir and works from five composers, in addition to the traditional Strauss family. You’ll hear plenty of waltzes, polkas, and more — a festive way to start off the New Year.