Listen Now

Having trouble? Get help with the player.
Windows Media Player users: We have found that the stream doesn’t autostart. Press the STOP button and then the PLAY button again.
If you have any trouble with streaming please contact the webmaster: streaming@nepr.net or call NEPR’s webmaster at 413-735-6606
If you are trying to update your internet radio or external player the URL’s are:
WFCR:
http://nepr.iad.streamguys1.com/WFCR.mp3
WFCR-HD2:
http://nepr.iad.streamguys1.com/WFCR-HD.mp3
WNNZ:
http://nepr.iad.streamguys1.com/WNNZ.mp3
For Apple iTunes:
WFCR:
http://nepr.iad.streamguys1.com/WFCR
WFCR-HD2:
http://nepr.iad.streamguys1.com/WFCR-HD
WNNZ:
http://nepr.iad.streamguys1.com/WNNZ
Real Player users:
Go to the file menu and choose “Open Location”. Enter these URL’s
WFCR:
http://nepr.iad.streamguys1.com/WFCR.mp3
WFCR-HD2:
http://nepr.iad.streamguys1.com/WFCR-HD.mp3
WNNZ:
http://nepr.iad.streamguys1.com/WNNZ.mp3