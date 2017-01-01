Listen Now

New England Public Radio

Having trouble? Get help with the player.

Windows Media Player users: We have found that the stream doesn’t autostart. Press the STOP button and then the PLAY button again.

If you have any trouble with streaming please contact the webmaster: streaming@nepr.net or call NEPR’s webmaster at 413-735-6606

If you are trying to update your internet radio or external player the URL’s are:

WFCR:
http://nepr.iad.streamguys1.com/WFCR.mp3
WFCR-HD2:
http://nepr.iad.streamguys1.com/WFCR-HD.mp3
WNNZ:
http://nepr.iad.streamguys1.com/WNNZ.mp3

For Apple iTunes:

WFCR:
http://nepr.iad.streamguys1.com/WFCR
WFCR-HD2:
http://nepr.iad.streamguys1.com/WFCR-HD
WNNZ:
http://nepr.iad.streamguys1.com/WNNZ

Real Player users:

Go to the file menu and choose “Open Location”. Enter these URL’s

WFCR:
http://nepr.iad.streamguys1.com/WFCR.mp3
WFCR-HD2:
http://nepr.iad.streamguys1.com/WFCR-HD.mp3
WNNZ:
http://nepr.iad.streamguys1.com/WNNZ.mp3