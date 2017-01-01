In 2014, the Obama administration issued a federal memo aiming to put an end to random deportations of people living illegally in the U.S. who aren’t criminals. But a closer look finds that there are still cases where immigration authorities are ignoring these policies, including in Vermont.
Facing Change: A New England Community Prepares For The Arrival Of Refugees
NEW ENGLAND NEWS COLLABORATIVE
Next month, a mix of Syrian and Iraqi refugees will begin arriving in Rutland, Vermont. They’ll be the first of 100 that will be resettled there over the next year. Though there’s been loud opposition to the plan in the aging, blue-collar city of 16,000, proponents remain optimistic — and many have been volunteering long hours to ensure the plan succeeds.
Facing Change: As New England Ages, Immigrants Make Up A Growing Share Of Health Workers
And as New England’s baby boomers grow older, and live longer, the need for health care workers also grows.
Facing Change: Business Leaders Say Immigration Can Stem New England’s Workforce Shortage
It’s hard to avoid the hand-wringing about aging demographics in New England these days. The region’s six states have the six lowest birth rates in the country. Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont have the oldest populations in the country, and Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts aren’t far behind.