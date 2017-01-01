New England Public Radio

Facing Change: A New England Community Prepares For The Arrival Of Refugees

NEW ENGLAND NEWS COLLABORATIVE

Next month, a mix of Syrian and Iraqi refugees will begin arriving in Rutland, Vermont. They’ll be the first of 100 that will be resettled there over the next year. Though there’s been loud opposition to the plan in the aging, blue-collar city of 16,000, proponents remain optimistic — and many have been volunteering long hours to ensure the plan succeeds.