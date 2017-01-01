The NEPR News Network offers balanced reporting, in-depth interviews, call-in discussions, and fresh perspectives on the biggest stories from around the world, and here in western New England.

Upcoming Special Coverage includes:

President Obama’s “Farewell” address on January 10 at 9 p.m.

A news conference with President-Elect Donald Trump on January 11 at 11 a.m.

Presidential Inauguration coverage on January 20, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (also on NEPR)

Tune in

91.9 FM in Hampden County

89.3 FM in Hampshire County

91.7 FM in Franklin County

89.5 FM Southern Berkshire County

98.9 FM in Northern Berkshire County

88.5 FM HD-3 in Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden Counties

640 AM across western New England and into New York State

NEWS NETWORK SCHEDULE

News. Talk. Culture.