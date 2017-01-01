Audition for Valley Voices Season 3!

NEPR and The Academy of Music Theatre are looking for storytellers for Valley Voices! Here’s how to audition:

During the set audition period, call our designated phone line at 413-735-6688 to share the first sentence of your story, and your contact information.

Slippery Slope : Auditions are closed (Slam January 19 at Northampton Brewery, Northampton, MA)

: Auditions are closed (Slam January 19 at Northampton Brewery, Northampton, MA) One shot: Auditions open January 4 – 18 (Slam February 16 at Gateway City Arts, Holyoke, MA)

Auditions open January 4 – 18 (Slam February 16 at Gateway City Arts, Holyoke, MA) Refresh: Auditions open February 1- 15 (Slam March 16 at Gateway City Arts, Holyoke, MA)

Auditions open February 1- 15 (Slam March 16 at Gateway City Arts, Holyoke, MA) DIY: Auditions open March 1-15 (Slam April 27 at New City Brewery, Easthampton, MA)

Storytellers will be selected based on the strength of their first line and will be invited to share their story live at Valley Voices. Selected storytellers are encouraged to attend a free storytelling workshop, which will help to cultivate personal stories into performances.

Tickets to all four shows will go on sale December 14 at the Academy of Music Box Office.

Need some inspiration? Check out our Valley Voices Podcast.

Story Slam Rules:

Stories must be submitted for consideration through New England Public Radio’s designated phone line on the dates described above. Share the first line of your story as you would tell it the night of the slam. Your name, email and phone number need to be recorded on voicemail. *Please speak clearly and slowly. Phone line: 413-735-6688

Stories must be personal, first person narrative and from your life experience

Stories must be told without notes, props, costumes or musical instruments

Your story must relate to the theme

You must be 18 or older and reside in New England

Past winners are ineligible for consideration for future Story Slam events. If you’ve participated in a slam, or auditioned for season 1 or 2, you are welcome to re-audition. You may audition for all four events in Season 3.

Each story gets 5 minutes with a one minute warning

Winners receive a prize at the conclusion of each show and the top two tellers will be featured on the Valley Voices podcast!

All storytellers must agree to have their story recorded.

Judging:

Members of the Academy of Music and New England Public Radio staff will select 10 storytellers and 2 alternates

Selected storytellers will be notified and required to participate in a storytelling workshop before the StorySlam to hone their story if they choose

Audience members will be given Audience Choice Ballots and will choose their favorite story

A volunteer panel from the Academy of Music and NEPR will tabulate first, second, and third place winners

Prizes:

First place and runner up will have their story featured on the Valley Voices Podcast – available at nepr.net and on iTunes.

For more information, contact Vanessa Cerillo at 413.735.6605 or vcerillo@nepr.net

Story Slammers will be offered the opportunity to purchase one ticket for a friend – we know you want moral support while you’re up on that stage!